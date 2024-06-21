 
Trump's presidential campaign receives boost of $50m by single donor

Billionaire Timothy Mellon gave $50m a day after Trump convicted on 34 charges of falsifying business

Web Desk

June 21, 2024

Republican presidential candidate and former US President Donald Trump reacts on stage during a campaign rally in Richmond, Virginia, US March 2, 2024. — Reuters

The presidential campaign of Republican candidate Donald Trump has received a $50 million (£39.5m) boost from the conservative billionaire Timothy Mellon, as shown by a federal filing on Thursday.

It was disclosed to the Federal Election Commission by the Super-Pac fund called “MAGA Inc” that it took in more than $68 million from donors last month, reported BBC.

Mellon, an heir of the Pittsburgh-based Mellon banking family, gave $50 million, as per Reuters. Moreover, another $10 million came from billionaires Liz and Dick Uihlein.

The day after Trump was convicted on 34 charges of falsifying business records in his New York hush-money trial, Mellon sent the donation, reported US media.

Giving the pro-Kennedy Super-Pac American Values at least $20 million, Mellon has also been the biggest donor to independent presidential candidate Robert F Kennedy Jr.

To support an election candidate, Super-Pacs are independent "political action committees" that can raise unlimited amounts of money.

Pro-Trump allies have been helped by Mellon to outspend US President Joe Biden's allies on campaigning in recent weeks.

Mellon is an amateur pilot who has invested in and led transport-related companies. He lives in Wyoming and is rarely photographed.

The Mellon family is worth around $14.1 billion, as estimated by Forbes.

