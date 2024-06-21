Justin Timberlake tour 'continuing as planned' amid arrest

Justin Timberlake might have just decided to continue his ongoing tour amid his arrest.

The 43-year-old Selfish hit-maker went on a short break from his Forget Tomorrow World Tour when he was charged for DWI in Sag Harbor, New York City, on June 18, 2024.

However, a source has revealed to PEOPLE magazine that the show will go on and the star will continue to take the stage.

“It’s business as usual for him,” the insider said, adding, “The tour is continuing as planned.”

With respect to his tour schedule, Timberlake last performed in Miami, on June 15 and will head to Chicago to play his upcoming concerts on June 21 and 22.

With his next performances expected in New York on June 25 and 26, the Bye Bye Bye singer will continue touring through December.

For the unversed the Grammy winning artist was charged with one count of driving while intoxicated.

Additionally, two citations against him include, running a stop sign and another for failure to keep in lane, after he left an American Hotel, where he was "hanging out with friends," as per PEOPLE.