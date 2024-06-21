South China flooding death toll soars to 47

People wade through floodwaters on a road amid heavy rainfall in Zhengzhou, Henan province, China. — Reuters/File

The death toll as a result of heavy rains and flooding in southern China's Guangdong province has risen sharply to 47 on Friday, as per the state media.



With deluges in the south coming as a heatwave has swept across the north, China has endured a spate of extreme weather so far this summer.

Landslides and inundations were sparked by the downpours in densely populated Guangdong this week with some areas seeing record flooding.

"Due to the severity of the disaster... the search and rescue of trapped people is difficult and time-consuming," state broadcaster CCTV said.



More than 55,000 people were affected by the rains, it said, adding that over 2,200 homes and nearly 4,700 roads had collapsed.

The disaster also damaged hundreds of power facilities and water pipelines as well as nearly 7,000 hectares of crops, according to CCTV.

The broadcaster said direct economic losses as a result of the flooding were estimated at 5.85 billion yuan ($805.7 million).

Footage by CCTV on Friday showed an entire village inundated by muddy water that lapped against broken masonry and roofs with missing tiles.

Trucks lined up along an embankment worked to pipe the floodwater out of the settlement and into a nearby reservoir.

Summer of extremes

State media reported this week that some areas had endured "once-a-century flooding... (or) the biggest since historical records began".

The central government has allocated 105 million yuan ($14.5 million) in emergency flood relief for flood-hit areas, state media said Friday.

Aside from Guangdong, the provinces and regions of Guangxi, Zhejiang, Fujian, Jiangxi, Hunan and Guizhou have all been affected.

While torrential rains have struck the south, northern China has sweated in temperatures well above 35 degrees Celsius (95 degrees Fahrenheit).

Authorities in several provinces have issued heat warnings since the start of June, urging residents to limit exposure to the Sun and to stay hydrated.