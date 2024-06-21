 
Geo News

South China flooding death toll soars to 47

Guangdong province in south China endured landslides, inundations as consequence of downpours

By
AFP
|
Web Desk

June 21, 2024

People wade through floodwaters on a road amid heavy rainfall in Zhengzhou, Henan province, China. — Reuters/File

The death toll as a result of heavy rains and flooding in southern China's Guangdong province has risen sharply to 47 on Friday, as per the state media.

With deluges in the south coming as a heatwave has swept across the north, China has endured a spate of extreme weather so far this summer.

Landslides and inundations were sparked by the downpours in densely populated Guangdong this week with some areas seeing record flooding.

"Due to the severity of the disaster... the search and rescue of trapped people is difficult and time-consuming," state broadcaster CCTV said.

More than 55,000 people were affected by the rains, it said, adding that over 2,200 homes and nearly 4,700 roads had collapsed.

The disaster also damaged hundreds of power facilities and water pipelines as well as nearly 7,000 hectares of crops, according to CCTV.

The broadcaster said direct economic losses as a result of the flooding were estimated at 5.85 billion yuan ($805.7 million).

Footage by CCTV on Friday showed an entire village inundated by muddy water that lapped against broken masonry and roofs with missing tiles.

Trucks lined up along an embankment worked to pipe the floodwater out of the settlement and into a nearby reservoir.

Summer of extremes

State media reported this week that some areas had endured "once-a-century flooding... (or) the biggest since historical records began".

The central government has allocated 105 million yuan ($14.5 million) in emergency flood relief for flood-hit areas, state media said Friday.

Aside from Guangdong, the provinces and regions of Guangxi, Zhejiang, Fujian, Jiangxi, Hunan and Guizhou have all been affected.

While torrential rains have struck the south, northern China has sweated in temperatures well above 35 degrees Celsius (95 degrees Fahrenheit).

Authorities in several provinces have issued heat warnings since the start of June, urging residents to limit exposure to the Sun and to stay hydrated.

Indian court blocks PM Modi opponent Kejriwal's release from prison
Indian court blocks PM Modi opponent Kejriwal's release from prison
Fate of UK's richest family hangs in the balance
Fate of UK's richest family hangs in the balance
Trump's presidential campaign receives boost of $50m by single donor
Trump's presidential campaign receives boost of $50m by single donor
Influencers must obtain licence for advertising in Abu Dhabi
Influencers must obtain licence for advertising in Abu Dhabi
Kuwait decides loadshedding to meet rising power demand in summer
Kuwait decides loadshedding to meet rising power demand in summer
Toxic liquor kills 34 in India's Tamil Nadu; over 100 hospitalised
Toxic liquor kills 34 in India's Tamil Nadu; over 100 hospitalised
'Majority of dead Tunisian, Jordanian pilgrims didn't have Hajj permits'
'Majority of dead Tunisian, Jordanian pilgrims didn't have Hajj permits'
Hajj 2024: Heatstroke deaths among pilgrims exceed 1,000
Hajj 2024: Heatstroke deaths among pilgrims exceed 1,000
Heatwave kills nearly 200 homeless people in one week in Indian capital
Heatwave kills nearly 200 homeless people in one week in Indian capital
Iconic Stonehenge monument orange spray-painted by climate protestors
Iconic Stonehenge monument orange spray-painted by climate protestors
Austrian heiress lets strangers decide fate of inheritance worth $27m
Austrian heiress lets strangers decide fate of inheritance worth $27m
UAE top destination choice for world's richest expats
UAE top destination choice for world's richest expats