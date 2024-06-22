How Ariana Grande played peacemaker between Monica, Brandy

Ariana Grande mended burnt bridges between Monica and Brandy for her music video.

The 30-year-old singer recently joined forces with Penn Badgely and the iconic singing duo for her music video of The Boy Is Mine in which she played Catwoman while wearing a black leather costume whereas Brandy and Monica played news anchors which resulted in the two spending more time together.

Now, Ariana again released a remix of the duo’s original 1998 track The Boy Is Mine with the pair.

Back then, the rumor mill claimed that their on-camera rivalry over a man created a real life rift in their friendship.

Monica told ET now, "We recognized that the key was to keep other people out of our relationship, both business and personal, and let it be between her and I, and that has changed everything. It's changed the trajectory of it in its totality."

"My son was in the hospital the other day and she was who I was speaking to while he was there, so I think that is what Ariana has done that she may not even realize," she added, noting that she and Brandy spoke more during filming than in the last 20 years.

“The process of the new collaboration did a lot of closing the gaps. When you properly communicate something, you can find not only the resolutions and solutions to problems, but sometimes you find that there weren't ever problems, just consistent miscommunications. It made it a lot easier just to talk,” she spoke of Ariana reuniting her and Brandy.