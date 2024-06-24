T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa create record after beating West Indies

South Africa's Marco Jansen (left) celebrates with teammate after winning their T20 World Cup 2024 Super Eight match against West Indies at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda on June 23, 2024. — AFP

Securing an important victory against co-hosts West Indies in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024, South Africa not only confirmed their place in the semi-finals, of the mega tournament, for the first time since 2014, but also broke a record for most wins in the tournament's history.

With their three-wicket win, the Proteas have now won seven matches in a row during the ongoing event — the most by a team in a single T20 World Cup.

Sri Lanka is ranked in second place with six wins in the 2009 edition of the T20 World Cup.

The Islanders are tied with Australia who also won six fixtures in 2010 and in 2021 tournaments.

Earlier in the day, South Africa beat West Indies by three wickets (DLS method) in a thrilling contest at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua to become the second team to qualify for the semi-final from Group 2 of Super 8 after England.

The Proteas had restricted the co-hosts to 135-8 in 20 overs after winning the toss and choosing to bowl first.

Chasing a revised target of 123 runs in 17 overs, since the match was affected by rain, the Proteas reached home in 16.1 overs for the loss of seven wickets.

Marco Jansen played a crucial unbeaten cameo of 21 runs in 14 balls to take his side over the line. He smashed a six on the first ball of the final over when his side needed five runs to win.