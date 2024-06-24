Meghan Markle finally breaks silence over reconciliation with Kate Middleton, William?

Meghan Markle finally breaks silence over rift with Kate Middleton, William?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have seemingly opened up about their ongoing rift and future reconciliation with the royal family.



The California-based royal couple have reportedly denied responsibility for rift with Prince William and Kate Middleton despite criticizing the royals.

According to a report by the Inquisitr, Archie and Lilibet doting parents have finally spoken out about the ongoing tensions with William and Harry.

The insider close to Harry and Markle said it's unfair to put all the blame on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for fixing things.

The source noted "relationships are reciprocal. It would not be entirely fair to place the sole responsibility of mending the relationship on The Duke and Duchess."

The fresh claims came amid reports, Prince Harry wants to reconcile with Kate Middleton as she battles cancer.