 
Geo News

Meghan Markle finally breaks silence over reconciliation with Kate Middleton, William?

Meghan Markle's husband Prince Harry wants to reconcile with Kate Middleton as she battles cancer

By
Web Desk

June 24, 2024

Meghan Markle finally breaks silence over rift with Kate Middleton, William?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have seemingly opened up about their ongoing rift and future reconciliation with the royal family.

The California-based royal couple have reportedly denied responsibility for rift with Prince William and Kate Middleton despite criticizing the royals.

According to a report by the Inquisitr, Archie and Lilibet doting parents have finally spoken out about the ongoing tensions with William and Harry.

The insider close to Harry and Markle said it's unfair to put all the blame on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for fixing things.

The source noted "relationships are reciprocal. It would not be entirely fair to place the sole responsibility of mending the relationship on The Duke and Duchess."

The fresh claims came amid reports, Prince Harry wants to reconcile with Kate Middleton as she battles cancer.

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to turn King Charles into a circus master
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to turn King Charles into a circus master
Thomas Markle offers olive branch to King Charles as both 'desperate' to meet Archie, Lilibet
Thomas Markle offers olive branch to King Charles as both 'desperate' to meet Archie, Lilibet
Donna Kelce greenlights Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's Eras Tour moment
Donna Kelce greenlights Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's Eras Tour moment
Will Kate Middleton attend any of Taylor Swift's remaining concert in London? video
Will Kate Middleton attend any of Taylor Swift's remaining concert in London?
Rihanna won't let A$AP Rocky's gun trial stand in her way: Insider
Rihanna won't let A$AP Rocky's gun trial stand in her way: Insider
Kate Middleton leaves Prince Harry in tears with latest move
Kate Middleton leaves Prince Harry in tears with latest move
Prince Harry finds way to end feud with King Charles after years-long rift
Prince Harry finds way to end feud with King Charles after years-long rift
Justin Timberlake's DWI arrest receives major tip from bartender
Justin Timberlake's DWI arrest receives major tip from bartender
Kate Middleton's cancer is 'somewhere in abdomen,' claims doctor
Kate Middleton's cancer is 'somewhere in abdomen,' claims doctor
Shania Twain discusses overcoming childhood trauma to embrace her true identity
Shania Twain discusses overcoming childhood trauma to embrace her true identity
Cara Delevingne opens up about unexpected struggles of sobriety
Cara Delevingne opens up about unexpected struggles of sobriety
Ashlee Simpson reminisces over ‘great memories' with sister Jessica Simpson
Ashlee Simpson reminisces over ‘great memories' with sister Jessica Simpson