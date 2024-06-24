 
Geo News

‘Star-struck' Prince William tried to be ‘protective dad' at Taylor Swift concert

Prince William enjoyed the Taylor Swift concert with kids Prince George and Princess Charlotte

By
Web Desk

June 24, 2024

Prince William enjoyed the Taylor Swift concert with kids Prince George and Princess Charlotte
Prince William enjoyed the Taylor Swift concert with kids Prince George and Princess Charlotte

Prince William, who’s a big swiftie, recently enjoyed a Taylor Swift show in London with Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

However, the Prince of Wales was seen being more of a doting father than a fanboy this time, per body language expert Judi James.

The three royals posed for a selfie with Taylor, beaming wide. The Grammy winner posted the selfie on her Instagram, writing, “Happy Bday M8! London shows are off to a splendid start.”

Explaining the selfie, Judi told the Daily Express: “There’s three very delighted and excited royal fans here.”

“William does try to temper his signals of being over-awed and star-struck by placing one hand on each of his children’s shoulders in a gesture that suggests he’s trying to present as a protective dad rather than the Swiftie that he most obviously is,” she continued.

“It’s the wide boyish grin that reveals his fan-boy status and the crinkled eye-smile,” noted James.

George seemed excited like his father: “George’s cheek-rounding grin shows a state of matching excitement here.”

Charlotte too seemed to let go of the royal inhibitions, giving her most excited smile: “It’s Charlotte who has dropped off any royal inhibitions to pose with Taylor in full selfie mode, pinning the camera with her eyes with a wonderfully wide grin on her face.”

“Charlotte seems to be mirroring her hero Taylor with her body language here and in another selfie both threw their heads back with a matching, open-mouthed laugh,” she added.

“These recent photos of William and his children out having the best fun together, with William acting like a big kid himself, show a reassuring outburst of the kind of playful fun that might have been on hold during Kate’s illness,” she concluded. 

Kevin Costner's demands that stood in way of ‘Yellowstone' return
Kevin Costner's demands that stood in way of ‘Yellowstone' return
Jennifer Garner's mom feared widowhood after 59 years of marriage
Jennifer Garner's mom feared widowhood after 59 years of marriage
‘The Crown' star Meg Bellamy recalls troubling aspect of playing Kate Middleton
‘The Crown' star Meg Bellamy recalls troubling aspect of playing Kate Middleton
Meghan Markle dealt an impossible choice with an entire country's wrath awaiting
Meghan Markle dealt an impossible choice with an entire country's wrath awaiting
Taylor Swift improvises 'Eras Tour' after swallowing a bug
Taylor Swift improvises 'Eras Tour' after swallowing a bug
Meghan Markle slammed for clumsy mistake that's a product of its own making
Meghan Markle slammed for clumsy mistake that's a product of its own making
Why Prince Harry, Meghan Markle won't ‘command attention' against Royal Family
Why Prince Harry, Meghan Markle won't ‘command attention' against Royal Family
Meghan Markle sparks suspicions as UK plans get exposed
Meghan Markle sparks suspicions as UK plans get exposed
Jennifer Garner talks emotionally about dad William's death
Jennifer Garner talks emotionally about dad William's death
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Andrew Scott dance along at Taylor Swift's Eras show: Watch
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Andrew Scott dance along at Taylor Swift's Eras show: Watch
Sophie Turner parties the night away after Joe Jonas divorce confessions
Sophie Turner parties the night away after Joe Jonas divorce confessions
Taylor Swift's response to Dave Grohl's claims deemed ‘classy'
Taylor Swift's response to Dave Grohl's claims deemed ‘classy'