Real reason behind Princess Anne's hospitalization explained

Princess Anne was recently hospitalized after suffering minor injuries to her head which led to a concussion.

It is believed that the royal family member sustained the injuries after she was kicked by a horse on her Gatcombe Park estate and her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence was present at the estate and also accompanied The Princess Royal to the hospital.

Reportedly, the royal, who competed in the 1976 Montreal Olympics, was walking on her Gloucestershire estate on Sunday evening when the incident happened.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, both halted their election campaigning duties immediately to send the princess their best regards and wishes for a speedy recovery.

Additionally, Buckingham Palace released a rather reassuring statement regarding Anne’s injuries, stating, “The Princess Royal has sustained minor injuries and concussion following an incident on the Gatcombe Park estate yesterday evening.”

“Her Royal Highness remains in Southmead Hospital, Bristol, as a precautionary measure for observation and is expected to make a full and swift recovery,” the statement added.

It continued, “The King has been kept closely informed and joins the whole royal family in sending his fondest love and well-wishes to the princess for a speedy recovery.”

Princess Anne is believed to be in her conscious state of mind however, her concussion has led precise details of the incident, to remain in the dark as of yet.