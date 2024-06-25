T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan opt to bat first against Bangladesh

Gulbadin Naib was Afghanistan’s man with the golden arm, bowling his team to a surprise 21-run victory over previously unbeaten Australia in their Group One Super Eight encounter in the T20 World Cup at the Arnos Vale Stadium on June 23, 2024. — AFP

Afghanistan won the toss and elected to bat first against Bangladesh in a must-win match in the Super 8 round of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024 at the Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown, St Vincent.

"We'd like to bat first. Looking at the conditions here, batting is the best option. This is a proud moment for us being here. We have got the best opportunity to be in the semi-final. We should make sure that we do our basics right and enjoy. Everyone is pumped up. That victory [against Australia] gave us so much energy. Focus is on this game," Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan said at the toss.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto said: "I wanted to bowl first. It's an important match for us, we have a little chance, we want to grab this one. We have to be calm and execute our plans. The bowling unit is doing a great job. Important how we bat today."

Teams:

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Litton Das (wk), Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Soumya Sarkar, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman

Afghanistan (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan (c), Nangeyalia Kharote, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi