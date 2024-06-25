Cardi B accepts fans' demand for her third album

Many fans want Cardi B to release her third album in Spanish, and she has accepted their demand.



It comes after the Grammy winner polled about whether her fans are interested in her next music to be in Spanish.

The response was massive as 79% voted to let the pop icon know their wish to make her next album in the non-English language after over 480,000 people voted in favour.

"OK AFTER MY ENGLISH ALBUM," Cardi captioned the Instagram Story after sharing the poll.

However, this fans' suggestion was in line of the hype Cardi B built around her upcoming sophomore album.

Since 2018's Invasion of Privacy, the Bodack Yellow hitmaker released many hit tracks but on the forthcoming album she remains coy.

Cardi B meanwhile ruled out the album release this year as she wrote on X in May, "anyway NO album this year I don't care I'm relaxing this year ..Dropping these features I already committed to and traveling and enjoying my summer."