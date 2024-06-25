Buckingham Palace announces new royal family week

The royal family has announced that King Charles, Queen Camilla and members of the Firm will visit Edinburgh, Scotland next month.



According to the palace, the King, Queen and members of the Royal Family will visit Edinburgh, Scotland from Tuesday, 2nd July to Friday, 5th July 2024.

On Tuesday 2nd July, the traditional Ceremony of the Keys will take place in the Gardens of the Palace of Holyroodhouse, marking the start of Royal Week, royal expert Richard Palmer shared the statement on X, formerly Twitter handle.

The King will hold an Investiture at the Palace of Holyroodhouse and the Queen will host a reception to celebrate those who work to promote Scottish Literacy.

Later, they, joined by the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, will host guests at a Garden Party.

On Wednesday 3rd July, the King, accompanied by Prince William, the Duke of Rothesay and the Duchess of Edinburgh, will attend the Thistle Service at St Giles' Cathedral, for the installation of The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh to the Order of The Thistle.

Later in the day, the King and Queen will attend an event, hosted at Edinburgh Castle, in celebration of the 900th anniversary of the City of Edinburgh.

Since 2022 Prince William, the Prince of Wales, has held the title of Duke of Rothesay, and uses it when in Scotland.