Eddie Murphy explains why he signed up for 'Beverly Hills Cop' sequel

Eddie Murphy’s 'Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F' is slated to be released on July 3 2024

June 25, 2024

Eddie Murphy recently weighed in on his upcoming movie, Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F

In new interview with Screen Rant, Eddie explained, "The reason why the movie didn't come together for years and years and years is because, in all the scripts that I read, there was no evolution.’

He also said of his popular character from the Beverly Hills Cop film series, “It was just, 'Axel's coming back now, and he's on a new mission.' It was like, 'Okay, now this has happened.' It was just the generic things. 'This happens, and that happens, then this happens, and that happens.' And nothing worked."

Elaborating on the show’s changed storyline, he continued to address what sparked his interest in the movie.

"Once they added the element where Axel was married, and he's not with his wife anymore, and they have a child and he's estranged from his child, and he's still in this job and all of his contemporaries are leaving... All he's got is his job, and he's got this horrible relationship,” he added.

Wrapping up the topic, Eddie established, "And the reason Axel's back in Beverly Hills on the surface is cops and robbers, but behind the scenes, it's really to reconcile with his daughter and all that stuff. Once we added that element, then we had a movie."

