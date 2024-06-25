 
Geo News

At least 10 shot dead as section of Kenyan parliament set on fire

Protests against tax legislation turned into violent clashes as police fired at crowds outside parliament building

By
AFP
|
Reuters

June 25, 2024

A demonstrator holds a Kenyan flag as police use water cannons and tear gas to disperse protesters during a demonstration against Kenyas proposed finance bill 2024/2025 in Nairobi, Kenya, June 25, 2024. — Reuters
A demonstrator holds a Kenyan flag as police use water cannons and tear gas to disperse protesters during a demonstration against Kenya's proposed finance bill 2024/2025 in Nairobi, Kenya, June 25, 2024. — Reuters 
  • Kenyan protests against tax legislation turn into violent clashes.
  • Police fire at protesters massing outside parliament building.
  • Section of parliament set on fire amid heavy riots in capital.

At least ten people were shot dead in Kenya's capital on Tuesday, a paramedic said, as protests against tax legislation turned into violent clashes with police and a section of the parliament was set up in flames.

AFP journalists saw three people lying motionless on the ground near the compound, where police fired live rounds and left "many wounded", according to Amnesty International Kenya.

Police fired at crowds massing outside the parliament building, where lawmakers had been debating a contentious bill featuring tax hike proposals.

Shortly before, Irungu Houghton, the executive director of Amnesty International Kenya, told AFP that "human rights observers are now reporting the increasing use of live bullets by the National Police Service in the capital of Nairobi".

"Safe passage for medical officers to treat the many wounded is now urgent," he said.

The mainly Gen-Z-led rallies began last week and had been mostly peaceful, with President William Ruto saying over the weekend he was ready to talk to the protesters.

But tensions sharply escalated on Tuesday afternoon, as crowds began to throw stones at police and push back against barricades, making their way towards the parliament complex, which was sealed off by police in full riot gear.

Anger over a cost-of-living crisis spiralled into nationwide rallies last week, with demonstrators calling for the finance bill to be scrapped.

Apple supplier excludes married Indian women from assembly jobs
Apple supplier excludes married Indian women from assembly jobs
Russian army chief, ex-defence minister face ICC arrest warrants
Russian army chief, ex-defence minister face ICC arrest warrants
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to be freed after plea deal with US
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to be freed after plea deal with US
India providing arms to Israel for Kargil help, says ex-ambassador
India providing arms to Israel for Kargil help, says ex-ambassador
1,079 pilgrims out of 1,301 who died during Hajj lacked official permits
1,079 pilgrims out of 1,301 who died during Hajj lacked official permits
Pakistan's rank remains unchanged in US State Department's annual TIP report
Pakistan's rank remains unchanged in US State Department's annual TIP report
Julian Assange leaves Britain after being released from jail: WikiLeaks
Julian Assange leaves Britain after being released from jail: WikiLeaks
Delhi minister stages hunger strike for more water to city amid extreme heat
Delhi minister stages hunger strike for more water to city amid extreme heat
What to expect from Biden, Trump's first presidential debate?
What to expect from Biden, Trump's first presidential debate?
Donald Trump, Joe Biden to finally face each other in first debate this year
Donald Trump, Joe Biden to finally face each other in first debate this year
More than 1.3 million medical services provided to pilgrims during Hajj 2024
More than 1.3 million medical services provided to pilgrims during Hajj 2024
At least 22 killed after deadly battery plant fire in South Korea
At least 22 killed after deadly battery plant fire in South Korea