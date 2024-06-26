 
How King Charles 'naturally arranges himself' closer to Kate Middleton: Expert

King Charles and Kate Middleton healthy bond unveiled by a Royal expert

June 26, 2024

King Charles' closeness to Kate Middleton during Trooping of Colour is laid bare by a Royal expert.

His Majesty, who found his balcony line up next to cancer-ridden daughter-in-law Kate Middleton during his birthday parade, has showcased emotional connection with the future Queen.

Speaking on The Sun’s Royal Exclusive show, Royal Editor Emily Nash said: “It's interesting. “So I don't think it's particularly choreographed.

“But just the fact that they have naturally arranged themselves in that way.

“And the way they were chatting to each other is obviously a great deal of affection between them, that they have this shared experience now.

“We know that, you know, they spent some time together while we were both at the same hospital and I think that while they were already quite close, this could only have brought them even closer together.”

She then added that this lineup shows a “tacit show of support” on both sides.

