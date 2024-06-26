 
King Charles contribution unearthed as Princess Anne gets hospitalized

June 26, 2024

King Charles is wishing for Princess Anne's speedy recovery as she spends the night in hospital.

His Majesty's only sister suffered "minor injuries and concussion" following an incident on the Gatcombe Park estate. She is now at Southmead Hospital in Bristol.

Speaking about the King's contribution towards the recovery of the Princess Royal, a Buckingham Palace spokesperson said: "The King has been kept closely informed and joins the whole Royal Family in sending his fondest love and well-wishes to The Princess for a speedy recovery."

The Palace also confirmed: "Her Royal Highness is receiving appropriate expert care.

"No further details are being shared at this stage.

"Her Royal Highness will remain in Southmead Hospital unless or until her medical team advise otherwise," the spokesperson added.

This comes as King Charles is undergoing treatment for cancer and is relying deeply on medical care. His Majesty has also been asked to slowdown on public duties for better health.

