UK police arrest 4 protesters for entering PM Rishi Sunak's residence

UK police say, "We have arrested four people in the grounds of the Prime Minister’s constituency home this afternoon"

June 26, 2024

The file image shows Greenpeace activists displaying a banner against oil and gas licenses after they covered UK PM Rishi Sunak’s home with black cloth. — Greenpeace
LONDON: Four men were taken into custody on Tuesday for suspected aggravated trespass at Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's home in northern England, according to a police statement.

The police statement detailed, "We have arrested four people in the grounds of the Prime Minister’s constituency home this afternoon. Our officers were with the four men within one minute of them entering the grounds."

Videos posted by the campaign group Youth Demand on X showed a man entering a lake on the property and defecating, describing it as a protest against Sunak's government.

The group is advocating for a halt to new oil and gas licences and is also calling for a two-way arms embargo on Israel.

