Photo: Scarlett Johansson gushes over Zoe Kravitz: 'She's so great'

Scarlett Johansson recently adored Zoe Kravitz, who is the daughter of Lisa Bonet and Lenny Kravitz.

During a confessional with E! News, the celebrities discussed their views of each other’s real-life partners.

Recalling her reaction when she learnt that Tatum was enamoured with Zoe, the Black Widow alum said, "I feel like that was news when we first started working. I was like, 'Wait, no, you're dating one of my favorite people. She's so great.’”

She went on to heap praise for the American actress and songstress, "I love his fiancée."

We've made a film together like several years ago. She's a wonderful person,” Scarlett said of her and Zoe’s 2017 black comedy, Rough Night.

Tatum went on to reveal that Scarlett’s husband will also make a cameo int their upcoming movie, Fly Me to The Moon, which revolves around the lover story of a marketing executive and a NASA official.

"It's low-key kind of one of my favorite scenes in the movie, because it's a little bit more pushed,” the actor, who plays Cole Davis in the movie, continued about Colin Jost.

He also explained before signing off, “Like, comedy-wise and tonally than the rest of the movie,"claiming, “Yeah, it's fun."