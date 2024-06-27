Taylor Swift chooses 'Team Wales' over Meghan Markle

Taylor Swift has seemingly chosen sides after declining Meghan Markle's invitation to appear on her podcast Archetypes.

According to Kinsey Schofield, a commentator on GB News, Meghan Markle had personally reached out to Swift with a handwritten letter, but the Lover hitmaker's team has reportedly declined the offer.

He said, "She wrote her a handwritten letter and Taylor's team rejected it."

Schofield highlighted the contrast between Meghan Markle's previous attendance at Swift's concert in Los Angeles and Swift's recent interactions with Prince William.

He said, "I think that he's [Prince William] probably spent a few minutes with her [Taylor]. We know that they took a selfie. She has spent time with him previously. there is great video of them singing with Jon Bon Jovi at a charity event."

"Megan also later released through People magazine that she had spent some time at a Taylor Swift concert. So I think we are seeing our Taylor side with Team Wales here over the last few hours," Schofield said

"Also, you know, a lot of people pointing out the pictures of Meghan and Harry at the Beyoncé concert, where Harry looks pretty miserable versus Prince William shaking his tail feather at the Taylor Swift concert. You're just seeing that Prince William is pursuing joy. And I think that is important," he added.