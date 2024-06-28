Prince William, King Charles uniting over shared interest against Prince Harry

Prince Harry has seemingly been left in the cold as Prince William and King Charles unite for a shared interest

An inside source that is well placed within the Palace issued these comments and sentiments regarding the relationship between Prince William and his father.

They touched base on everything during a candid interview with The Daily Mail.

the insider started everything off by referencing the past strife’s that plagued the palace due to King Charles and said, “Has His Majesty made mistakes when it comes to parenting? Yes. Would he privately admit he could have done some things better, or at least differently? Of course.”

“But while I am sure they still don't agree on everything all the time, he and the Prince of Wales are firmly united now around a common shared interest, which is to keep the institution in a place where it can serve the nation.”

According to the source, “This was happening anyway as the late Queen got older, but there's no doubt what happened with Harry brought everything into sharp relief.”