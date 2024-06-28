 
Cristiano Ronaldo shares adorable moment with kids after defeat to Georgia

Portuguese footballer gives heartwarming glimpse of daughters and son day after family holiday in Portugal

June 28, 2024

Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo shared another adorable moment with his kids on his social media on Friday after spending quality time with his family in Portugal a day earlier following a 2-0 defeat to Georgia in Euro 2024.

Ronaldo took to Instagram and posted a heart-warming picture in which he was seen holding his son as he sat on his lap while his daughters stood alongside him. All three of the kids were found wearing the jerseys of the Portugal team. He captioned the post with six red heart emojis.

Prior to this, his partner, Georgina Rodriguez, shared cute pictures on her Instagram story of the Portuguese player enjoying tea with their daughter Bella, who was seen sitting on his lap sipping juice. She captioned the story "twins" with a heart emoji.

The five times Ballon d’Or winner is one of the most admired and followed football players across the globe. He has gained many accolades as well as won many awards.

Moreover, in tough competition with his rival Lionel Messi, he also topped the list of Forbes’ highest-paid athletes.

After gaining popularity in Saudi Arabia for playing for Al Nassr, he is currently representing Portugal in Euro 2024.

