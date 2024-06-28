 
Amy Poehler praises 'genius' storyline of 'Inside Out 2'

The original of the animated movie was released in 2015

June 28, 2024

Amy Poehler revealed that she pushed the Inside Out makers for a sequel to the 2015 animated hit.

In a recent chat with People magazine, the 52-year-old actress recalled that she had been asking for a sequel of Inside Out.

The Saturday Night Live alum voiced the role of Joy in the 2015 original of the animated movie and reprised the part in the sequel.

She told the outlet, “I've been bugging Pete Docter [the Chief Creative Officer of studio Pixar] and the team and just saying, ‘When are you guys going to make another one? When's that happening?’”

Poehler noted that she was impressed with the storyline of the sequel, “When they told me their idea of how to approach the second one, I thought it was just genius.”

While talking about the main idea of the movie Poehler explained that the story of the Inside Out 2 revolves around questions like, “What kind of friend do you want to be? What kind of person do you want to be? What do you care about?”

“I think that is a completely universal experience,” she added.

The Inside Out 2 hit the theaters on June 14.

