 
Geo News

Taylor Swift pays sweet tribute to Travis as he skips Dublin Eras show

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are going strong even in his absence as the pop star's Dublin Eras Tour kicked off Friday

By
Web Desk

June 29, 2024

Taylor Swift paid him a sweet tribute to Travis Kelce by mimicking his signature archer pose at Dublin show
Taylor Swift paid him a sweet tribute to Travis Kelce by mimicking his signature archer pose at Dublin show

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour moved to Dublin on Friday but the crowds could not catch a glimpse of Travis Kelce.

Although it was a great opportunity for the Kansas City Chiefs to fly out to Dublin with his popstar girlfriend with no Chiefs OTAs and minicamps scheduled until July, Travis seemed to pass on the first Dublin show after three eventful shows at Wembley.

However, Swift still paid him a sweet tribute to her NFL star boyfriend with her selection of jewelry and mimicking his signature archer pose during her concert at Dublin's Aviva Stadium on June 28.

In a fan-captured footage circulating on X, Swift made the gesture while singing "Midnight Rain" from her Grammy-winning album Midnights.

As Swift sang the line, "And he never thinks of me, except when I'm on TV," she smiled playfully and struck the pose, which left the crowd in a cheerful frenzy.

She also accessorised in Travis memory as she re-wore her Tiffany & Co. Tiffany T Diamond Wire Ring (estimated at $2,675), which features the couple’s initials with diamonds.

The pop icon wore the same yellow-gold band last weekend ahead of Kelce’s surprise onstage appearance.

Travis Kelce recently revealed that he wants to tag along with Swift all over the world. 

However, it is yet to be seen if the 3x Super Bowl champion will fly to Dublin since he was there in France for the 2024 Cannes Lions Festival and also flew down to England for Swift’s tour.

King Charles' new portrait fails to impress Royal fans
King Charles' new portrait fails to impress Royal fans
Buckingham Palace issues first statement amid Prince Harry's latest setback
Buckingham Palace issues first statement amid Prince Harry's latest setback
King Charles makes Prince Harry cry with major decision about life in UK
King Charles makes Prince Harry cry with major decision about life in UK
Princess Beatrice lets loose at late night party at Glastonbury festival
Princess Beatrice lets loose at late night party at Glastonbury festival
Royal fans receive disappointing news related to Princess Anne
Royal fans receive disappointing news related to Princess Anne
Kate Middleton under immense pressure to save monarchy
Kate Middleton under immense pressure to save monarchy
Queen Camilla pays tribute to Prince Harry amid rift with royal family?
Queen Camilla pays tribute to Prince Harry amid rift with royal family?
Prince William, Kate Middleton final verdict on Harry's return to Royal family
Prince William, Kate Middleton final verdict on Harry's return to Royal family
Buckingham Palace releases King Charles new portrait
Buckingham Palace releases King Charles new portrait
Princess Eugenie heaps praises on Sarah Ferguson
Princess Eugenie heaps praises on Sarah Ferguson
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's summer plans revealed after her Europe trip
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's summer plans revealed after her Europe trip
Camila Cabello jumps on the Drake-Kendrick Lamar beef bandwagon
Camila Cabello jumps on the Drake-Kendrick Lamar beef bandwagon