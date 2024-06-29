Taylor Swift pays sweet tribute to Travis as he skips Dublin Eras show

Taylor Swift paid him a sweet tribute to Travis Kelce by mimicking his signature archer pose at Dublin show

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour moved to Dublin on Friday but the crowds could not catch a glimpse of Travis Kelce.



Although it was a great opportunity for the Kansas City Chiefs to fly out to Dublin with his popstar girlfriend with no Chiefs OTAs and minicamps scheduled until July, Travis seemed to pass on the first Dublin show after three eventful shows at Wembley.

However, Swift still paid him a sweet tribute to her NFL star boyfriend with her selection of jewelry and mimicking his signature archer pose during her concert at Dublin's Aviva Stadium on June 28.

In a fan-captured footage circulating on X, Swift made the gesture while singing "Midnight Rain" from her Grammy-winning album Midnights.

As Swift sang the line, "And he never thinks of me, except when I'm on TV," she smiled playfully and struck the pose, which left the crowd in a cheerful frenzy.

She also accessorised in Travis memory as she re-wore her Tiffany & Co. Tiffany T Diamond Wire Ring (estimated at $2,675), which features the couple’s initials with diamonds.

The pop icon wore the same yellow-gold band last weekend ahead of Kelce’s surprise onstage appearance.

Travis Kelce recently revealed that he wants to tag along with Swift all over the world.

However, it is yet to be seen if the 3x Super Bowl champion will fly to Dublin since he was there in France for the 2024 Cannes Lions Festival and also flew down to England for Swift’s tour.