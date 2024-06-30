Anushka Sharma shares daughter's biggest concern over India's World Cup win

This combination of images shows India's crciket team raising the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 trophy (and Anushka Sharma plating with her daughter Vamika. — Instagram/@anushkasharma

Famous Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, who is also veteran Indian cricketer Virat Kohli's wife, said that her three-year-old daughter, Vamika, was concerned when she watched her father's team raise the ICC T20 World Cup trophy on Saturday.

Rohit Sharma's men bagged their second World Cup trophy for India as they defeated South Africa in the final by seven runs. The team won their first in 2007 by beating Pakistan in the final.

Sharma, 36, took to social media to celebrate Team India's victory in the ICC T20 World Cup victory and congratulated on their second trophy.



In a post on Instagram, the Sharma shared a few glimpses of the Men in Blue Shirts celebrating their historic victory and revealed her daughter's concern after she witnessed her father's team crying over their victory.

She captioned the post: "Our daughter's biggest concern was if all the players had someone to hug them after she saw them cry on tv….. Yes, My darling, they were hugged by 1.5 billion people.

"What a phenomenal victory and what a legendary achievement!! CHAMPIONS - CONGRATULATIONS!!"

In a follow-up post, she celebrated her husband who announced his retirement from T20 International cricket soon after raising the trophy.



She shared a picture of Kohli, 35, holding the trophy and wrote: "AND ….. I love this man @virat.kohli. So grateful to call you my home - now go have a glass of sparkling water for me to celebrate this !"

Kohli, who was overwhelmed with emotions over the win, shared the victory with his family back home as he was seen talking to his wife and children, Vamika and four-month-old son Akaay, on his phone via video call.

