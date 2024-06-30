Suryakumar's match-winning catch stirs controversy after T20 World Cup victory

Suryakumar Yadav's match-winning catch didn't come without controversy. — Screengrab/ICC

After India were crowned champions at the T20 World Cup 2024 with a seven-run victory over South Africa, the last-over catch by their player Suryakumar Yadav sparked a controversy.



The 33-year-old cricketer helped his side seal the victory at the Kensington Oval, Barbados, on Saturday night as he took a stunning catch in the final over, dismissing David Miller, when the Proteas needed 16 runs to win.

The batter hit a full toss for a six on a straight hit on Hardik Pandya's delivery but Suryakumar took a brilliant catch, which has also been regarded as the best grab of the entire tournament.

The ball looked certain to cross the boundary ropes but Suryakumar grabbed it while running. He juggled the ball and went over the ropes to avoid his feet touching the ropes, jumped back again and held on to the ball, which ultimately won the match for India.



The decision went to the third umpire, Richard Kettleborough, who had a quick view at it and declared the catch legal, which ended Miller’s innings and eventually the Proteas’ hopes of lifting their maiden title.

Soon after India's victory a debate started on social media with some arguing that Surykumar’s shoe flicked the boundary ropes while grabbing the catch.

Not just that, the boundary ropes also looked out of position before the Indian took the match-winning catch.

As per the ICC’s playing conditions, the cushion is considered the boundary and not the white line which can be seen in the pictures. Section 19.3 states: "If a solid object used to mark the boundary is disturbed for any reason, then the boundary shall be considered to be in its original position."

It was further argued that the boundary rope should’ve been moved back into its original position. Section 19.3.2 states: “If a solid object used to mark the boundary is disturbed for any reason, the object shall be returned to its original position as soon as is practicable; if play is taking place, this shall be as soon as the ball is dead.”