No decision yet on Babar Azam's future as captain: PCB chairman

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman (PCB) Mohsin Naqvi said Thursday that Babar Azam's future as captain will be determined by former cricketers and head coach Gary Kirsten, without specifying who those ex-players would be.



"There is, however, no decision taken so far related to Babar Azam," the top cricket official, who also serves as the country's interior minister, told reporters in Lahore.

The Green Shirts have been facing severe criticism since their departure from the T20 World Cup, even before the national side entered the Super Eight stage, which was humiliating for a team of Pakistan's stature.

They had not only lost to minnows the United States, who were playing on the international stage for the first time, but also lost an almost-winning match from India, while their victory against Ireland and Canada — which are weak teams — also came after tough encounters.

The PCB chief told reporters that no decision should be taken when a person is angry as steps taken in haste are mostly counterproductive.



"I'm only speaking to those former cricketers who are interested in the betterment of Pakistan cricket," he added.

Last month, the top official had said that a "major surgery" was required due to the national side's dismal performance.

"People are asking about surgery but one should not take any decision while you are angry. Hasty decisions can prove to be harmful more often than not."

Naqvi also didn’t seem too impressed with the decision making of the selection committee.

"Whoever made wrong decisions in the selection committee will also be held accountable," he said.

The PCB chief also said that he has called head coach Kirsten and assistant coach Azhar Mahmood for a discussion on the Pakistan team’s performance.

“Kisten has also submitted a detailed report on Pakistan team’s performance in the T20 World Cup,” Naqvi added.

Naqvi admitted that he is also looking into "grouping and politics" in the Pakistan team.

He also reiterated that players' inclusion in the national side will be directly linked to performance in domestic cricket.