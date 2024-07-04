 
Prince George's reasons for never visiting Kate Middleton exposed

The real reason Prince George spent his time playing rugby instead of being with his mother at the hospital

Prince George's reasons for never visiting Kate Middleton exposed

The real reason Prince George played rugby while Kate Middleton was hooked to machines has just been revealed by experts.

For those unversed, throughout Kate Middleton’s hospitalization, Prince Geroge, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis were seen nowhere near their mother’s hospital room, nor papped out and about.

Insight into this real reason has been brought to light by royal commentator and expert Katie Nicholl.

She weighed in on everything during one of her most recent pieces for Vanity Fair.

According to the expert, the princess “did not want her children to see her in a gown and hooked up to monitors and tubes.”

Instead, “she made do with video calls home every day,” during her stay at The London Clinic, on January 17th, 2024.

This insight has been brought to light by a close pal of the Windsors and according to their claims, “Things were so normal at home that George was playing a rugby match against another school while Kate was hospitalised.”

