Biden congratulates UK PM Starmer for election win

This combination of images shows US President Joe Biden (left) and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. — Reuters/Files

United States President Joe Biden offered his felicitations to the newly-elected British Prime Minister Keir Starmer for his party's landslide victory in the elections.

According to a statement by the White House, both leaders discussed cooperation on the Ukraine conflict along with other mutual issues.

The two leaders also agreed on working together in support of democracy and freedom around the world. All these matters were discussed over a phone call on Friday (July 5).

Russia, on the other hand, after the Labour Party gained power, responded that the Great Britain will remain any enemy state. The Labour Party does not show any desire to improve relations with Russia.

"As far as we can see from their previous statements, they are not inclined to any flexibility or creativity in normalising bilateral Russian-British relations," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said.

"They are instead aiming to continue the line of denying the future of our bilateral relations," Peskov said.

Starmer, after taking control over the prime minister's office, formed a cabinet and appointed women to many important positions.

British-Pakistani Shabana Mahmood appointed Minister of Justice, Rachel Reeves as the first female to be appointed as the Minister of Finance.