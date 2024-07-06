Photo: Justin Timberlake's brand struggles to become household name: Source

Justin Timberlake, who is Britney Spears’ former beau, seemingly did not make much money in his liquor business.

For those unversed, the singing sensation, who was recently arrested for being intoxicated while driving, owns a tequila brand, Suaza 901, a partnership with Sauza Tequila. Moreover, the husband of Jessica Beil has also put money in a bar located in Nashville.

Spilling the beans on the market of his liquor brand, an insider tipped in to In Touch Weekly why it did not fly with its target market.

They kicked off the chat by claiming that his partnership with Sauza “wasn’t close to a nine-figure deal like George and Rande got.”

Secondly, they pointed out, “Justin’s 901 Tequila brand has always been a niche player,” and therefore was not liked by the taste of the majority.

As per the source, Justin’s brand “never really took flight as a national, mass-market brand the way George Clooney and Rande Gerber‘s Casamigos did.”

They also addressed, “You almost never see it in shops or at bars,” says the insider.

Explaining how came Justin “never got the giant payday,” the source noted, “Sure, miracles can happen and brands can have a resurgence, but right now Justin’s tequila is an also-ran and way down on the list of celebrity-backed liquor brands,” and concluded by saying, “It just never became the household name Justin envisioned it could be.”