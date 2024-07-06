'Journey of a lifetime': Sania Mirza shares incredible Hajj experience

Former Indian tennis player Sania Mirza gestures for a photograph with her sister and father during Hajj along with pictures of Holy Kaaba and passageway of Masjid e Nabwi in this combination image. — Instagram/@mirzasaniar

Former Indian professional tennis player Sania Mirza shared her highly incredible experience of Hajj with a series of heart-warming pictures and videos of the Holy Kaaba and visit to Masjid-e-Nabawi or the Prophet's (PBUH) mosque, in her latest Instagram post.



The tennis star had travelled to Saudi Arabia last month to perform the annual Hajj pilgrimmage, which is deeply regarded by every Muslim.

Taking to the picture-and-video sharing site, Sania thanked the Almighty Allah for blessing her with the "journey of a lifetime" and expressed her heartiest feelings in post's caption.

“To say I had a journey of a lifetime is putting it mildly .. it was an experience for my body and soul like I could have never even imagine . Allhamdulillah and SubhanAllah x 10000 over,” Mirza wrote while expressing immense gratitude.

The post began with a picture of her hand touching the Holy Kaaba, and another showing its magnificent door on the second slide.



These pictures were followed by a top view of the compound of the Grand Mosque of Makkah with thousands of pilgrims from all over the world seen offering prayers and circumambulating the Holy Kaaba.

Moreover, she also shared the pictures and videos inside the passageways and compound of Masjid-e-Nabawi in Madina, along with a picture of herself posing with her father and sister in front of the Holy Kaaba.

In June, the 37-year-old sports woman had announced her spiritual journey to the holy land of Makkah to perform Hajj in a post on Instagram.

This was not the first time Sania travelled to Saudi Arabia, as last year, right after retiring from tennis, she along with her close ones went to Makkah to perform Umrah.

