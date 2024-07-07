US Election 2024: NATO allies concerned over Biden's ability to beat Trump

Former US president Donald Trump (left) and President Joe Biden during a presidential debate in Atlanta, Georgia, US, June 27, 2024. — Reuters

Allies concerned about Biden's ability defeat Trump.

European officials voice doubts about Biden’s stamina.

Biden remains committed to running for re-election.

As the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation’s (NATO) summit is just around the corner, diplomats and world leaders are expressing concerns about US President Joe Biden’s age and health.



To defeat Donald Trump in the November 5 election, Biden is required to prove that he’s ready and strong at the summit, which will be held in Washington next week.

According to Politico, allies want Biden to compete for his second term against Trump, but they are concerned about his ability to defeat the former president in the forthcoming elections.

Following the 81-year-old’s poor performance in the first presidential debate against the Republican, some European officials have voiced doubts about Biden’s stamina and leadership capabilities.

"It doesn’t take a genius to see that the president is old. We’re not sure that, even if he wins, he can survive four years more," one of the officials of the European NATO stated.

Another EU official remarked: "We all want Biden to have a second term to avoid dealing with Trump again, but this isn’t really reassuring."

Moreover, NATO allies are concerned about how long Biden can keep US support for European defence, since Trump is sceptical about extending support for other countries.

"We’re having more conversations about our own defences since it looks like Trump is coming back," an official from one NATO country said after the debate.

Despite all these concerns, many allies prefer Biden over Trump but are uncertain about Biden’s long-term prospects due to his age.

Democrats, with some reportedly considering urging Biden to withdraw from the race. The president, however, has stated publicly that he remains committed to running for re-election.