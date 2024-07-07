Video of Ajay Devgan's interaction with Shahid Afridi goes viral

Shahid Afridi (left), Bollywood actor Ajay Devgan (centre) and Younis Khan (right). —social media

Co-owner of World Championship of Legends and Bollywood actor Ajay Devgan Saturday had a small talk with former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi, prior to the start of the match between Pakistan Champions and India Champions.



Video of the legends from the neighbouring countries is doing rounds on social media, with fans expressing delight over the rare sight when a Bollywood film actor gets to meet a Pakistani cricket great.

Ajay and Afridi can be seen shaking hands and having a pleasant conversation, before the actor moves on to meet other players at Edgbaston Stadium, Birmingham, UK.

Last night, Pakistan Champions inflicted a 68-run defeat on Indian Champions in the 8th encounter of the World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2024.



This was third win for Younis Khan's men and they are now top of the points table of the six-team competition. They defeated mighty Australia and West Indies previously.

Pakistan smashed 243/4 against India, after being put into bat. The Men in Green were provided a blistering start by the opening pair of Sharjeel Khan and Kamran Akmal. The duo hit 145 runs for the first wicket before Sharjeel departed in the 11th over.

Sharjeel made a 30-ball 72 powered by seven fours and five sixes. While Kamran continued the aggressive approach, scoring a 40-ball 77 before being bowled by Pawan Negi in the 14th over.

Sohaib Maqsood chipped in with a powerful 26-ball 51. He hit five sixes and two fours. Afridi went for a golden duck while Shoaib Malik remained not out on 18-ball 25.

India replied strongly at the start of the chase with Robin Uthappa scoring 12-ball 22. Sohail Khan removed him to bring the first wicket for Pakistan.

Ambati Rayadu and Suresh Raina paired up to trouble the Men in Green but Shoaib Malik had the better of Rayadu (39) to put India under pressure.

Malik kept the run rate in check as India could not accelerate. Wahab Riaz came to the attack and removed Irfan Pathan (15), Pawan Negi (1) in one over to put a further dent.

Raina played the lone battle before he was bowled by Sohail Tanvir in the 19th over. The left-hander made 52 off 40 balls.

India managed 175/9 in their 20 overs with Anureet Singh minimising the deficit with his 14-ball 20*.

Malik took three wickets for 38 while Wahab finished with figures of 3/22.

The matches of the World Championship of Legends 2024 are being shown live on Geo Super.