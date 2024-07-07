 
Prince William shares exciting news

Prince William also arrived in Germany to support England in the quarter-final match against Switzerland

July 07, 2024

Prince William has shared an exciting news shortly after Kate Middleton released her first public statement ahead of her Wimbledon appearance.

After so many painful 12-yard setbacks, England embraced the shootout on Saturday as they beat Switzerland 5-3 on penalties after a 1-1 draw to reach the semi-finals of Euro 2024 and move to within a step of their first overseas final.

The team took to X, formerly Twitter handle and shared the exciting news saying, “ENGLAND WIN ON PENALTIES! WE'RE IN THE #EURO2024 SEMI-FINALS!!!”

Reacting to it, Prince William, who is the president of the English Football Association, reshared the post and tweeted, “Nail biting to the very end. Well done England! Semi-finals here we come! We believe. W”

Earlier, William arrived in Germany to support England in a quarter-final match against Switzerland.

William shared the exciting news after Kate issued her first public statement ahead of her much-anticipated Wimbledon appearance.

The future queen broke her silence by issuing a personal statement of gratitude to Andy Murray.

She says, “An incredible #Wimbledon career comes to an end. You should be so very proud Andy Murray.

“On behalf of all of us, thank you! C,” the Princess further said using the initial of her name Catherine.

