WATCH: Babar Azam works out to get fighting fit for Bangladesh series

July 07, 2024
Pakistan's white-ball captain Babar Azam started working out at the gym after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) unveiled the schedule of men's 2024-25 international cricket season, including a two-match Test series at home, against Bangladesh commencing in August.
The Test series will be part of Pakistan’s World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 campaign and winning that series would increase their chances of playing their finals.
After Bangladesh's series, Pakistan will host England in a three-Test series and Azam has already hit the gym to remain in his best shape physically as the red-ball matches require utmost fitness.
In a video posted on his social handles, Azam was seen doing different exercises to remain physically fit for the upcoming tough schedule of the Pakistan cricket team.
On Friday, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced the schedule of the men's 2024-25 international cricket season.
The 2024-25 home international season will begin with Bangladesh playing two Tests in Rawalpindi (August 21-25) and Karachi (August 30 to September 3).
England will travel to Pakistan for three Tests in Multan (October 7-11), Karachi (October 15-19) and Rawalpindi (October 24-28), and the West Indies will touch down for two Tests in Karachi (January 16-20) and Multan (January 24-28).
Bangladesh in Pakistan (Two Tests)
Aug 21-25 – First Test, Rawalpindi
Aug 30-Sep 3– Second Test, Karachi
England in Pakistan (Three Tests)
Oct 7-11 – First Test, Multan
Oct 15-19 – Second Test, Karachi
Oct 24-28 – Third Test, Rawalpindi
West Indies in Pakistan (Two Tests)
Jan 16-20 – First Test, Karachi
Jan 24-28 – Second Test, Multan
New Zealand and South Africa in Pakistan (ODI tri-series)
Feb 8 – Pakistan v New Zealand, Multan
Feb 10 – New Zealand v South Africa, Multan
Feb 12 – Pakistan v South Africa, Multan
Feb 14 – Final, Multan
ICC Champions Trophy 2025
Schedule to be announced by the ICC; participating teams are: Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, New Zealand, Pakistan and South Africa.
Feb 19 - Opening match
Mar 9 – Final
Pakistan to Australia (three ODIs, three T20Is)
Nov 4 – First ODI, Melbourne
Nov 8 – Second ODI, Adelaide
Nov 10 – Third ODI, Perth
Nov 14 – First T20I, Brisbane
Nov 16 – Second T20I, Sydney
Nov 18 – Third T20I, Hobart
Pakistan to Zimbabwe (three ODIs, three T20Is)
Nov 24 – First ODI, Bulawayo
Nov 26 – Second ODI, Bulawayo
Nov 28 – Third ODI, Bulawayo
Dec 1 – First T20I, Bulawayo
Dec 3 – Second T20I, Bulawayo
Dec 5 – Third T20I, Bulawayo
Pakistan to South Africa (Three T20Is, three ODIs and two Tests)
Dec 10 – First T20I, Durban
Dec 13 – Second T20I, Centurion
Dec 14 – Third T20I, Johannesburg
Dec 17 – First ODI, Paarl
Dec 19 – Second ODI, Cape Town
Dec 22 – Third ODI, Johannesburg
Dec 26-30 – First Test, Centurion
Jan 3-7 – Second Test, Cape Town
Additionally, New Zealand and South Africa will take part in an ODI tri-series in Multan from February 8-14.
Apart from the home international fixtures, the men's team will tour Australia, Zimbabwe and South Africa from November 4 to January 7, playing two Tests, nine ODIs and nine T20Is.