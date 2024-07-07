WATCH: Babar Azam works out to get fighting fit for Bangladesh series

Pakistan's white-ball captain Babar Azam working out at the gym in this still taken from a video. — Instagram/@babarazam

Pakistan's white-ball captain Babar Azam started working out at the gym after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) unveiled the schedule of men's 2024-25 international cricket season, including a two-match Test series at home, against Bangladesh commencing in August.



The Test series will be part of Pakistan’s World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 campaign and winning that series would increase their chances of playing their finals.



After Bangladesh's series, Pakistan will host England in a three-Test series and Azam has already hit the gym to remain in his best shape physically as the red-ball matches require utmost fitness.

In a video posted on his social handles, Azam was seen doing different exercises to remain physically fit for the upcoming tough schedule of the Pakistan cricket team.

On Friday, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced the schedule of the men's 2024-25 international cricket season.



The 2024-25 home international season will begin with Bangladesh playing two Tests in Rawalpindi (August 21-25) and Karachi (August 30 to September 3).

England will travel to Pakistan for three Tests in Multan (October 7-11), Karachi (October 15-19) and Rawalpindi (October 24-28), and the West Indies will touch down for two Tests in Karachi (January 16-20) and Multan (January 24-28).

SCHEDULE OF PAKISTAN’S HOME INT'L MATCHES IN 2024-25:

Bangladesh in Pakistan (Two Tests)

Aug 21-25 – First Test, Rawalpindi

Aug 30-Sep 3– Second Test, Karachi

England in Pakistan (Three Tests)

Oct 7-11 – First Test, Multan

Oct 15-19 – Second Test, Karachi

Oct 24-28 – Third Test, Rawalpindi

West Indies in Pakistan (Two Tests)

Jan 16-20 – First Test, Karachi

Jan 24-28 – Second Test, Multan

New Zealand and South Africa in Pakistan (ODI tri-series)

Feb 8 – Pakistan v New Zealand, Multan

Feb 10 – New Zealand v South Africa, Multan

Feb 12 – Pakistan v South Africa, Multan

Feb 14 – Final, Multan

ICC Champions Trophy 2025

Schedule to be announced by the ICC; participating teams are: Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, New Zealand, Pakistan and South Africa.

Feb 19 - Opening match

Mar 9 – Final

SCHEDULE OF PAKISTAN'S AWAY INT'L MATCHES IN 2024-25:

Pakistan to Australia (three ODIs, three T20Is)

Nov 4 – First ODI, Melbourne

Nov 8 – Second ODI, Adelaide

Nov 10 – Third ODI, Perth

Nov 14 – First T20I, Brisbane

Nov 16 – Second T20I, Sydney

Nov 18 – Third T20I, Hobart

Pakistan to Zimbabwe (three ODIs, three T20Is)

Nov 24 – First ODI, Bulawayo

Nov 26 – Second ODI, Bulawayo

Nov 28 – Third ODI, Bulawayo

Dec 1 – First T20I, Bulawayo

Dec 3 – Second T20I, Bulawayo

Dec 5 – Third T20I, Bulawayo

Pakistan to South Africa (Three T20Is, three ODIs and two Tests)

Dec 10 – First T20I, Durban

Dec 13 – Second T20I, Centurion

Dec 14 – Third T20I, Johannesburg

Dec 17 – First ODI, Paarl

Dec 19 – Second ODI, Cape Town

Dec 22 – Third ODI, Johannesburg

Dec 26-30 – First Test, Centurion

Jan 3-7 – Second Test, Cape Town

Apart from the home international fixtures, the men's team will tour Australia, Zimbabwe and South Africa from November 4 to January 7, playing two Tests, nine ODIs and nine T20Is.