Kevin Spacey gets huge support from Hollywood actress

After his sexual assault allegations, Hollywood has seemingly shut its doors on Kevin Spacey but not supposedly Sharon Stone.



Appearing in dozens of films, the actress said her past comments backing the Oscar winner drew sharp reaction from the public however she doubled down on her support to him, saying, "people are mad at me for" adding, "I said that after being in therapy for seven years, not being allowed to work, losing his home, losing everything, he should be allowed to come back."

The Basic Instincts star told The Hollywood Reporter, "He's reached out to everybody he's offended and said he's sorry. Kevin grabbed people by their genitals. Many people," she said. "But nobody [has publicly said] he's raped them or forced them into a sexual encounter."

Sharon meanwhile said the hatred for Kevin was so intense because "in his case it was man-on-man."

"That's why he's not allowed to come back. Because he offended men," she continued.

"But can I tell you how many men have grabbed my genitals in my lifetime? A lot more than Kevin Spacey has grabbed men's genitals. And none of them has ever apologized to me."