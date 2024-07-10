Meghan Markle relying on Kate Middleton to enter royal family again

Meghan Markle is keen to make amends with her sister in law Kate Middleton, according to a royal expert.

Calling it her "one means of survival,” royal commentator Maureen Callahan tells GB News that the Duchess wants to make peace with the Princess and the rest of the family.

Her statement comes after insiders close to Meghan have underlined her desire to put any hatred behind her and make peace with Kate.

"I think that the plans to establish the rival court in Montecito have been failing ever downward since their arrival here,” Maureen tells the outlet.

She added, "Every single solitary business or showbiz plan that Meghan has tried to get off the ground has landed with a resounding thud and there is only one means of survival and that is to be welcomed back into the royal fold."

The royal daughter in laws last linked in 2022 at Queen Elizabeth’s state funeral after Harry and Meghan stepped down as working royals in 2020 and settled in California.