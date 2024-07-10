Major surgery: PCB sacks managers; Shaheen Afridi found 'misbehaving' with coaches

Former selection commmittee member Wahab Riaz (left) and pacer Shaheen Afridi — AFP/File

PCB probing why managers didn't take action against Shaheen.

Sources say Wahab, Razzaq extended undue favours to players.

Wahab denies reports saying he pressurised selection committee.

LAHORE: The repercussions of the Pakistan team's early exit from the T20 World Cup 2024 continue to flow as it has been revealed that star pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi has been found misbehaving with the coaches and management staff, sources told Geo News on Wednesday.



Sources say that a probe is underway over why managers — who are responsible for maintaining team discipline — didn't take any action against the left-arm pacer despite Shaheen's attitude.

The revelation comes against the backdrop of ongoing measures being taken by the board, the latest of which was the sacking of Wahab Riaz and Abdul Razzaq from the selection committee, following the team's poor performance and early exit from the T20 World Cup 2024.

Razzaq was a member of both the men's and women's selection committees, whereas Wahab remained the face of the men's seven-member selection committee even after he was removed as panel chief earlier this year.

In a statement today, the PCB confirmed notifying the duo that their services were no longer required.

With senior manager Wahab out of the picture, the board has also removed team manager Mansoor Rana from his post.



Both the Wahab and Razzaq, the sources have claimed, extended undue favours to certain players and PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi decided to oust the duo only after the culmination of the investigation into the said matter.



The players supported by Wahab and Razzaq turned out to be the ones who didn't perform and were in fact opposed by other members of the selection committee as well.

Moreover, the board is also probing players who have lobbies and the benefit that is being gained from it.

Sources have further said that the team's coaches have complained to the PCB chairman about the non-seriousness of players and disciplinary violations in recent tours.

Lamenting that players talk against each other, the coaches have also taken up the issue of players' families and the effect on their ability to focus on the game.

Wahab dismisses pressurising selection committee

Meanwhile, reacting to the board's confirmation of his removal, Wahab has dismissed the reports suggesting that he had pressurised the selection committee.

— X@WahabViki

"I don’t agree with the statements being discussed about adding pressure to the members of the selection committee," the former pacer said in a post on his X account.



Questioning that how can one vote dominate six, as the selection committee comprised of seven members, he stressed that everything was documented on record in the minutes of the meeting.

Wahab then announced that he will be issuing a statement in the evening today.

It is to be noted that the board has retained Mohammad Yousuf, Asad Shafiq and Bilal Afzal in the selection panel which also includes the captain and head coach.

Sources claim that a senior official had advised Wahab to accept the responsibility for players' selection and resign but he was sacked after he refused to step down.