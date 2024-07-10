Prince Harry loses friends as he hates to revisit ‘pre-Meghan Markle’ world

Prince Harry has lost most of his close friends as he does not life to revisit the world before he met Meghan Markle, a royal expert has revealed.



Speaking about the Duke of Sussex’s old friends during his days in the army, royal author Tom Quinn told The Mirror that he has not seen them in ages.

As per Quinn, Harry’s friends do not want to meet him as they find the Duchess of Sussex very difficult to deal with.

He dismissed the reports that the pals do not visit him due to his relocation to Montecito in California, and said that they are just "avoiding him."

However, it is pertinent to note here that Harry also has no plans to see his pals because he does not want to revisit the "pre-Meghan world.”

"Harry has a few friends from the army and from his days at school, but they are a part of the old pre-Meghan world that Harry hates to revisit,” he said.

"His military friends feel he has betrayed them by writing about his military service in such an un-military way and his old Etonian friends don’t like the new 'woke' Harry.

“Conservative with both a small and a big C, they see the new Harry as a tree-hugger with whom they have nothing in common."