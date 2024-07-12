Photo: Joe Jonas reveals Kevin, Joe's reaction to his upcoming solo work

Joe Jonas recently opened up about his forthcoming solo project.

Appearing on the latest episode of Jake Shane's Therapuss podcast, Joe talked about his upcoming second solo album.

He kicked off the chat by recalling, "I was listening to it, and I was like, 'Damn, I really like this song.'”

“And I was starting to feel like, ‘I don’t know why but I want this song for myself,' not just the [Jonas] Brothers, and I also feel like it’s not DNCE, which is another band I’m in,” he added.

He went on to reveal, “I was like, 'I don’t know what it’s for, but I know I want to work on something. I feel the pull emotionally to work on music.'"

He also admitted that before proceeding with his new work, his brothers Nick and Joe Jonas gave him a stamp of approval.

The father of two also shared, "I asked my brothers' blessings," adding, "I was like 'I don’t want to call it solo, but I want to go do something on my own, and I don’t feel like it’s DNCE.”

He concluded the topic by explaining, “And I need to go just express stuff for myself.' And they were like, 'Go for it.' Nick booked a movie, Kevin was going to do another season of Claim to Fame, and so I had the window of time."