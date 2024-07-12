Diana Macedo talks about life changing diagnosis

Diana Macedo candidly discussed about her ADHD diagnosis in adulthood.



The 42-year-old anchor in an interview with PEOPLE magazine opened up about finally getting a name to the condition she has been facing for years.

The told the outlet, “I’m grateful to finally be diagnosed, even if [it is] this late in life, and it’s amazing to be able to troubleshoot obstacles that I always thought were character flaws.”

“It not only changes how you do things, it changes how you view yourself,” she added.

Moreover, during the July 10 episode of Good Morning America, Marcedo also talked about her diagnosis.

During the show, she said that, as per her doctor’s description, a person with ADHD is one who is “rambunctious,” can’t “sit still” or “ can’t study,” but she was an “honor student” who “always excelled at work.”

Despite being good at studies and working Macedo showed other symptoms such as trouble in “organizing” “forgetting” and “misplacing” things.

“Some of it was mistaken for laziness. Some of it is just mistaken for just, ‘Oh you're just a bit scared,’ “ she explained.

As per the website of Mayo Clinic, the condition is described as “Adult attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is a mental health disorder that includes a combination of persistent problems, such as difficulty paying attention, hyperactivity and impulsive behavior.”