Prince Harry savaged for his desperation and need for attention

Prince Harry has just been called out for the way his ‘desperation’ for attention works

July 12, 2024

Prince Harry’s alleged need for constant attention has just been bashed by the public.

Claims and comments of this nature have been shared by a close pal of the Palace, and they come in response to the Duke’s Pat Tillman Award.

For those unversed, this award has been named after a vet who died from friendly fire incident in Afghanistan.

The pal in question, made their thoughts known about the award during an interview with the Daily Beast.

In that conversation they claimed, “I am shocked as to why they would select such a controversial and divisive individual to receive the award.”

“There are recipients that are far more fitting,” they added before signing off.

This is not the first time someone has spoken out against the Duke, the wife of the vet in question also addressed the decision to offer him the award and told the Daily Mail, “I am shocked as to why they would select such a controversial and divisive individual to receive the award. There are recipients that are far more fitting.”

