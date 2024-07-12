Dua Lipa over the moon about fans reaction to her big concert

Ahead of her biggest gig at Wembley Stadium, Dua Lipa was blown away by the reaction the fans gave to her as the tickets for the show were sold out in minutes.



Taking to Instagram, the Grammy winner said, "I heard it's coming home so I thought I would too (AGAIN)!!!! ❤️‍???? wow this was the best morning wake up call!!! YOU GUYS SOLD OUT WEMBLEY STADIUM IN MINUTES!!"

"I love you so much we're adding another date for ya!! SATURDAY 21ST JUNE 2025, WEMBLEY STADIUM, TICKETS AVAILABLE NOW ~ link in stories!!!!!

The announcement comes after she leads the Pyramid Stage during her spectacular show at Glastonbury crowd.

At Wembley, the Daily Mail estimates, around 90,000 will be listening to the Training session singer marking this to be her biggest concert and matching the likes of Taylor Swift and Madonna in pulling such a crowd.

"Her last tour was as good as sold out, but it was an arena tour. To make the jump to stadiums is amazing, especially when she's only on her third album," the insider spilled the beans to the outlet.

The concert is said to be an "emotional moment" for Dua because it will highlight her hard work, which she started at the age of 15 when she moved from Kosovo to London." sources say.