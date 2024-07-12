 
Geo News

Dua Lipa over the moon about fans reaction to her big concert

Dua Lipa opens up about the rave reception she received from her upcoming show

By
Web Desk

July 12, 2024

Dua Lipa over the moon about fans reaction to her big concert
Dua Lipa over the moon about fans reaction to her big concert 

Ahead of her biggest gig at Wembley Stadium, Dua Lipa was blown away by the reaction the fans gave to her as the tickets for the show were sold out in minutes.

Taking to Instagram, the Grammy winner said, "I heard it's coming home so I thought I would too (AGAIN)!!!! ❤️‍???? wow this was the best morning wake up call!!! YOU GUYS SOLD OUT WEMBLEY STADIUM IN MINUTES!!"

"I love you so much we're adding another date for ya!! SATURDAY 21ST JUNE 2025, WEMBLEY STADIUM, TICKETS AVAILABLE NOW ~ link in stories!!!!!

Dua Lipa over the moon about fans reaction to her big concert

The announcement comes after she leads the Pyramid Stage during her spectacular show at Glastonbury crowd.

At Wembley, the Daily Mail estimates, around 90,000 will be listening to the Training session singer marking this to be her biggest concert and matching the likes of Taylor Swift and Madonna in pulling such a crowd.

"Her last tour was as good as sold out, but it was an arena tour. To make the jump to stadiums is amazing, especially when she's only on her third album," the insider spilled the beans to the outlet.

The concert is said to be an "emotional moment" for Dua because it will highlight her hard work, which she started at the age of 15 when she moved from Kosovo to London." sources say.

Prince Harry continues to face criticism for accepting Pat Tillman Award video
Prince Harry continues to face criticism for accepting Pat Tillman Award
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry share major update after Pat Tillman award
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry share major update after Pat Tillman award
Gordon Ramsay's four adult children move back home
Gordon Ramsay's four adult children move back home
Sean Diddy Combs' mother rushed to hospital amid son's lawsuit
Sean Diddy Combs' mother rushed to hospital amid son's lawsuit
Prince William marks one year of Homewards programme
Prince William marks one year of Homewards programme
Henry Cavill, pregnant girlfriend Natalie Viscuso caught on streets of London
Henry Cavill, pregnant girlfriend Natalie Viscuso caught on streets of London
Prince Harry savaged for his desperation and need for attention
Prince Harry savaged for his desperation and need for attention
Taylor Swift gives a shoutout to Switzerland during Eras tour wrap up
Taylor Swift gives a shoutout to Switzerland during Eras tour wrap up