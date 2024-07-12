Serena Williams to be honoured with Legend Award at 2024 Kids Choice Awards

Serena Williams just made her way to the hearts of kids too!

According to PEOPLE magazine, the 42-year-old Tennis legend is set to receive the Legend Award at the 2024 Kids Choice Awards that is to be held on July 13, 2024, Saturday, at UCLA’s Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, California.

Speaking of the 23-time grand slam winner, Nickelodeon issued a statement that said, "The Legend Award is given each year to an aspirational, game-changing global superstar whose name is synonymous with greatness.”

"From Wimbledon to Wall Street, Hollywood to the White House… Serena Williams is a respected, beloved, and celebrated powerhouse,” the statement added, honouring the former athlete’s services.

The platform continued, “Her ascent to greatness, on and off the court, has inspired generations to reach further, push harder, and never give up on achieving their dreams. Serena’s story proves that through hard work and perseverance, everyone can become a legend.”

Nickelodeon addressed Williams as "a role model unlike any other," a definite tribute to the former tennis player, who has titles at all four of the grand slam championships to her name.

In 2014, when Williams achieved such an impressive feat, the milestone was then nicknamed the "Serena Slam."