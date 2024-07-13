Harry Styles comes as a surprise guest at Stevie Nicks' concert

Harry Style shows up as a surprise guest during Stevie Nicks' headline set at BST Hyde Park on Friday evening.

It is pertinent to mention that the Water Melon Sugar singer joined the Fleetwood Mac icon as she paid an emotional tribute to late bandmate Christine McVie on what would have been her 81st birthday.

According to Daily Mail, Christine tragically died in December 2022 after suffering a stroke as she was going through a battle of cancer.

As far as Harry is concerned, he joined Stevie on stage to perform one of her classic hit songs, Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around and Landslide before she paid tribute to her late friend.

Quite confidently, Harry took the mic in his trademark 70s suit while Stevie was rocking in all-black as well.



Daily Mail also reported that as Harry watched on, an emotional Stevie told the audience, “I want you to know that Christine was my girl and she loved all of us and today was her birthday All of you have helped me get over [her death] and I want you to know how much I appreciate it. Harry, I thank you, we thank you!”



Stevie previously revealed the death of Christine put the final nail in the coffin of their legendary rock band Fleetwood Mac following five decades, as per the reports of Daily Mail.

Furthermore, Stevie and Harry’s friendship is one for the history books, as they both have spoken at length about loving the other’s work.



According to Metro, it is believed that the One Direction alum first met his musical idol in 2015 backstage at one of her shows, bringing her a birthday cake as a way of introducing himself.

Their bond only grew from there and, in 2019, they sang together at Stevie’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction.