Sania Mirza dolls up for lavish Anant Ambani wedding spectacle

Former Indian professional tennis player Sania Mirza. — Instagram/mirzasaniar

Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani's son has tied the knot in a lavish ceremony that has been a talking point at home and abroad for its opulent celebrations and star-studded guest list.



Among all the VIP and dazzling celebrities, former Indian professional tennis player Sania Mirza was also on the guest list at one of the events during the four-day wedding extravaganza.

The 37-year-old posted a set of pictures of herself, all dolled up for the "blessing" ceremony, an evenly star-studded affair that took place in Mumbai on Saturday.

Sania looked absolutely gorgeous in a heavily embellished red outfit, paired with a green and pearl traditional choker set. With her hair tied in a slick back bun, the sportswoman opted for a neutral face palette.

"Ready for it," Sania wrote in the caption dotted with a red heart and sparkle emoji to refer to the glittering event.

The scion from India's ultrawealthy family, Anant has married his long-time betrothed Radhika Merchant, 29, in a star-studded ceremony followed by three days of celebratory receptions.



His father Mukesh, Asia's richest person, is famous for hosting lavish parties, especially for his three children Akash, Isha and Anant. International artists perform and a host of Bollywood stars usually attend the gatherings, whose price tag runs into the millions.

This promises to be the most extravagant of Ambani's galas so far, although it is not known how much was spent.

Besides all the renowned Bollywood star, big and small, Anant's wedding festivities are being attended by local and international celebrities and politicians, such as Kim Kardashian, Mike Tyson, Tony Blair and Boris Johnson.

Additional input from Reuters