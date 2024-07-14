Prince Louis balcony look poses great threat for young Royal

Prince Louis could reportedly be in trouble over his balcony appearances.



The youngest Wales, who is famous for his antics at Trooping the Colour, could be exposed to - hazard.

Royal correspondent, Emily Nash, touches upon the possibility of the young Royal falling down the ‘very low, balcony.

On Hello! Magazine's A Right Royal podcast, she revealed: "It's much lower than you think. Again you're not allowed to step out onto it, but it's quite deep, in the terms of fitting several people in, behind each other.”

"The balustrade is not that high and we were told that they use a small box for the youngest children to see over the top for the flypast.

"But, I have to say, I'd be inclined to sort of put reins on, particularly with the lively one... not mentioning names," she said.

Speaking about why the balcony is not accessible to local public, the expert added: saying: "I think practically it wouldn't be a very good idea, but they also might want to keep something special."