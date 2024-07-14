 
Katy Perry branded ‘flop' celebrity over one major mistake

Katy Perry will release a new album, 143, on September 20, 2024

July 14, 2024

Katy Perry branded ‘flop' celebrity over old interview

Katy Perry has been slammed on social media after an old interview resurfaced in which she took a shot at Mariah Carey.

It occured in an old interview from 2014 which is from an Australian breakfast television show Sunrise. 

It showcased Perry responding to a statement made by host Samantha Armytage where she described Perry herself as the 'biggest female entertainer in the world'.

'No I'm not, Beyonce is – duh! Do not blaspheme,' the American pop star said in response.

However later on the show's host then read out a tweet from a viewer, who suggested that Mariah Carey in fact deserved the title.

"I mean, she's fabulous… for a throwback," Katy replied by adding, "We love Fantasy, I love Honey… I listened to all those songs growing up."

Social media users were not impressed by the interview, which went viral again this week.

"It's okay we all know Katy flopped," posted one person while another said, "She is a mean girl. She did the same with Britney.. 

To this another chimed in to say, "Why was she like this omg…" 

One more chimed in at that point adding, "She jinxed herself so bad by saying this because things started to go south soon after."

"And now look at her flopping and collaborating with Dr Luke," someone else said, with one more adding, "She predicted her own future."

This comes as Katy's comeback single Woman's World has been criticised as a 'monumental catastrophe' that sounds like 'reheated' Lady Gaga. 

The 39-year-old singer dropped the song on Thursday.

