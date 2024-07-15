Shannen Doherty thoughts on work life and depression before her death revealed

Shannen Doherty put a lot of her effort into her work. The Beverly Hills star died on Saturday, July 13, at the age 53 after first being diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015.

Doherty had a mastectomy and underwent chemotherapy and radiation after her initial Breast Cancer diagnosis eight years ago as well.

According to People, in November 2023, Doherty shared with them how working and filming multiple episodes of her memoir-style podcast Let's Be Clear with Shannen Doherty, sometimes in one day, saved her from feeling depressed amid her stage 4 cancer journey.

As per the earlier publication, she stated, “Listen, you're seeing me on a good day. Right? But I think also the difference that I've really noticed is that when I'm working and when I'm creative, there's no room for depression at all. It fuels me.”

Furthermore, she added that working made her very happy and she began at length by admitting, “I have such discipline and such work ethic, but it's also invigorating.”

In regards to this, People also reported that she even opened about her disease at the time and stated, "it's hard to find yourself suddenly single in your 50s, and with stage four cancer. That's a hard one. That was super depressing for a while."

It is pertinent to mention that Doherty debuted the podcast, in which she spoke about everything from her career highs to her diagnosis and health journey, the following month.

Moreover, as per People, the Charmed actress shot her final People cover shoot four days before Thanksgiving last year and revealed her intentions for her life too. At the time she added, “I’m not done with living. I’m not done with loving. I’m not done with creating. I’m not done with hopefully changing things for the better. I’m just not — I’m not done.”