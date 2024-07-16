Prince Harry's plans for second memoir finally revealed

Prince Harry is planning on releasing a second installment of his memoir and experts have just started hypothesizing how it will look like.

revelations about all of this have been issued by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She weighed in on things during one of her most recent pieces for News.com.au.

In that piece she touched on the Duke’s plans for a second memoir and was quoted saying, “Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex and best-selling author — words that no sane reporter circa 2006 and his lager swilling years would have ever thought anything but comical — could be getting back into the writing game.”

For those unversed, the news has been brought to light by the Spectator, and it features an admission by author Alexander Larman.

He pointed out the ‘oddity’ of the fact that Prince Harry has not released a paperback version of his book, despite it being out for 18 months already.

This ‘unusual’ move, Mr Larman fears might have been a deliberate move by Prince Harry and his ghostwriter, for they might be “waiting to include new and sensational material to galvanise sales to those who live for the scandal and outrage.”