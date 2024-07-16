 
Brittany Mahomes shares insight into her family vacation to Europe

The Mahomes family recently visited European countries including Spain, Portugal, Italy, England, Switzerland, and the Netherlands

July 16, 2024

Brittany Mahomes shared insights from her recent vacation in Europe, including a photo with Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.

The 28-year-old Kansas City Current co-owner took to her official Instagram account on Tuesday and posted a series of photos with her husband Patrick Mahomes and their two children.

The pictures feature their trip to European countries from their stops in Amsterdam and London.

In the carousel, one of the snaps shows the couple posing with the love birds, Taylor Swift, and her boyfriend Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

The final slide is an image of the soon-to-be mom of three, hugging her best friend the Lover singer. while she gives Brittany a kiss on her head.

Other snaps include the Mohomes family posing in front of London Bridge and Buckingham Palace.

It is pertinent to mention that Brittany and Patrick announced their third pregnancy on July 12.

They also share two children, a 3-year-old daughter Sterling Sky, and a 19-month-old son Patrick Lavon III.

