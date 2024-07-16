Brian Lara names THIS player who he believes is better than himself, Tendulkar

India's former player Sachin Tendulkar (left) and West Indies player Brian Lara. — Reuters/Files

West Indies legend Brian Lara, who has broken several records during his time as a cricketer, named a player who is believes more gifted than him and even India's Sachin Tendulkar.

Lara holds the record for the highest score by a batter in Tests (400) and First Class Cricket (501) while Tendulkar is the all-time leading run-scorer in both Tests (15,921) and ODIs (18,426).

However, Lara named his former teammate Carl Hooper the best player he has ever seen in terms of raw talent.

"Carl was easily one of the best players I've ever seen. I would say that not even Tendulkar and myself would come close to that talent. Separate Carl's career from playing to captaining and his numbers are very different. As a captain he averaged near to 50, so he enjoyed the responsibility. It's sad that only as a captain did he fulfil his true potential," Lara wrote in his new book, as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.



Lara also picked two players each from England and India who he believes can break his record of 400 runs in a Test innings.

"There were players in my time who challenged, or at least went past the 300 mark — Virender Sehwag, Chris Gayle, Inzamam-ul-Haq, Sanath Jayasuriya. They were pretty much aggressive players," Lara told The Daily Mail.

"How many aggressive players do you have playing today? Especially in the England team. Zak Crawley and Harry Brook. Maybe in the Indian team? Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill. If they find the right situation, the records could be broken — both of them," he added.